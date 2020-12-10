nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $85.73 on Thursday. nCino has a 52-week low of $66.82 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.83.

Get nCino alerts:

In related news, CRO Joshua L. Glover sold 69,637 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $5,013,864.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 105,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,562,664. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 2,582,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $185,907,672.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,738,098 shares of company stock valued at $197,143,056 over the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NCNO. Piper Sandler increased their target price on nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on nCino from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Truist increased their target price on nCino from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. nCino currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

Further Reading: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.