nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $85.73 on Thursday. nCino has a one year low of $66.82 and a one year high of $103.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.83.

In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 11,934 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $859,248.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 2,582,051 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $185,907,672.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,738,098 shares of company stock worth $197,143,056 over the last 90 days.

NCNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of nCino from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of nCino from $84.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

