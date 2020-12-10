Nima Kelly Sells 1,341 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) insider Nima Kelly sold 1,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $111,303.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,014,314. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Nima Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 7th, Nima Kelly sold 12,085 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,027,225.00.
- On Wednesday, December 2nd, Nima Kelly sold 203 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $16,477.51.
- On Monday, November 30th, Nima Kelly sold 1,392 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $111,067.68.
- On Tuesday, November 24th, Nima Kelly sold 349 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $27,085.89.
- On Tuesday, November 17th, Nima Kelly sold 1,217 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $94,317.50.
- On Thursday, October 1st, Nima Kelly sold 3,626 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $279,528.34.
- On Wednesday, September 9th, Nima Kelly sold 661 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $51,286.99.
Shares of GDDY opened at $83.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of -27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.11.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 293.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 24,969 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 14.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the second quarter valued at $251,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.87.
GoDaddy Company Profile
GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.
