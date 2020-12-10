Nima Kelly Sells 1,341 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) insider Nima Kelly sold 1,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $111,303.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,014,314. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nima Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, Nima Kelly sold 12,085 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,027,225.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Nima Kelly sold 203 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $16,477.51.

On Monday, November 30th, Nima Kelly sold 1,392 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $111,067.68.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Nima Kelly sold 349 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $27,085.89.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Nima Kelly sold 1,217 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $94,317.50.

On Thursday, October 1st, Nima Kelly sold 3,626 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $279,528.34.

On Wednesday, September 9th, Nima Kelly sold 661 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $51,286.99.

Shares of GDDY opened at $83.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of -27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.11.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.25 million. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 293.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 24,969 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 14.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the second quarter valued at $251,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.87.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

