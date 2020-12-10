Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 236,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 81,921 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $74,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at $5,643,000. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 92.2% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth about $4,511,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 625.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

NOC opened at $303.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.30. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $263.31 and a fifty-two week high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $390.73.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

