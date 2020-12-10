Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) (CVE:NOU) Director Sells C$141,000.00 in Stock

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) (CVE:NOU) Director Eric Desaulniers sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.71, for a total transaction of C$141,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,281,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$903,633.75.
Shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) stock opened at C$0.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$163.04 million and a PE ratio of -18.79. Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.13 and a 12-month high of C$1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.30.
Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) Company Profile
