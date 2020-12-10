Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) (CVE:NOU) Director Sells C$141,000.00 in Stock

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) (CVE:NOU) Director Eric Desaulniers sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.71, for a total transaction of C$141,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,281,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$903,633.75.

Shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) stock opened at C$0.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$163.04 million and a PE ratio of -18.79. Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.13 and a 12-month high of C$1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.30.

Get Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) alerts:

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) Company Profile

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite. It owns a 100% interest in the Matawinie property that includes 319 mining claims covering 17,585 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.