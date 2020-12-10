Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,335 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,565,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Eversource Energy worth $130,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ES opened at $86.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.32. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $60.69 and a 52 week high of $99.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.77.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,025,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ES. BidaskClub cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.94.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

