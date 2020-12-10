Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 659,224 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 46.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,086,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659,224 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of Dell Technologies worth $141,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $533,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth $13,876,000. Capital International Sarl purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth $220,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter valued at $889,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,878,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,159,000 after purchasing an additional 180,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dell Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.68.

In related news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 53,130 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $3,673,939.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 437,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,258,311.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $6,804,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,918,498.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,142,333 shares of company stock valued at $77,331,803 over the last three months. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $71.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.91 and its 200 day moving average is $61.03. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $72.97.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 143.63% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

