Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 681,250 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG) by 212.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,001,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681,250 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.00% of 10x Genomics worth $124,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TXG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on 10x Genomics from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on 10x Genomics from $109.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.82.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 21,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.38, for a total transaction of $2,872,435.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,078,085.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.32, for a total transaction of $5,107,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,321,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 116,488 shares of company stock worth $16,747,333 over the last quarter.

TXG opened at $144.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.15. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.78 and a twelve month high of $166.31.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $71.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.19 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

