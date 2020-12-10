Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,551,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,962,293 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.83% of Keysight Technologies worth $153,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 126.1% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $42,000. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.73.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $623,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,751,269.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 21,299 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $2,645,974.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,220 shares in the company, valued at $11,332,260.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,282 shares of company stock worth $19,846,384. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KEYS opened at $124.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.15 and its 200 day moving average is $103.44. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.93 and a fifty-two week high of $127.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 18th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.