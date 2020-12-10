Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,772 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Spotify Technology worth $141,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 142.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 360,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,372,000 after buying an additional 58,430 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.04.

NYSE SPOT opened at $332.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.87 and a beta of 1.62. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $109.18 and a 12 month high of $342.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $272.51 and a 200-day moving average of $251.05.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.49%. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.