Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 753,884 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 230,543 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.47% of Splunk worth $141,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Splunk by 2.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,570 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $521,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Splunk by 3.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 616,938 shares of the software company’s stock worth $122,586,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Splunk during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Pritchard Capital reduced their price objective on Splunk from $234.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Splunk from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.22.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 14,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total transaction of $2,735,387.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,202 shares in the company, valued at $54,057,637.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total transaction of $1,622,278.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 131,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,564,652.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,879 shares of company stock worth $15,639,937. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK opened at $155.59 on Thursday. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $225.89. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.86 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.66 and a 200 day moving average of $196.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.83 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

