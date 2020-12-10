Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,016,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,072,692 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.11% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $153,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,895,000 after purchasing an additional 94,154 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,017,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,496,000 after acquiring an additional 848,740 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,132,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,176,000 after acquiring an additional 162,195 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 12.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 909,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,232,000 after purchasing an additional 98,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 291.8% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 744,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,630,000 after purchasing an additional 554,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $169,489.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,964.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $76.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.67. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $68.25 and a one year high of $131.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.10.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $4.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. The business had revenue of $476.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $116.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.92.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

