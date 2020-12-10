Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 14.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,318,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,816 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $120,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 26.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth $3,375,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 613.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 19,566 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,047,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,105,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 554.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $110.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.26 and its 200 day moving average is $94.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.64. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $114.32.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.76.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,768. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $842,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,474 shares of company stock worth $9,464,890. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

