Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,531 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Veeva Systems worth $146,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,741,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 16.9% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.1% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,610,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,108,459,000 after buying an additional 539,396 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.01, for a total value of $108,673.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,066.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.24, for a total transaction of $723,125.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,133.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,910 shares of company stock worth $10,729,683. 14.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.25.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $258.87 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $313.99. The firm has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 125.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $278.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.03.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

