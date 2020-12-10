Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,954,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,415 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.64% of Cerner worth $141,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 14,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cerner by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 315,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,827,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

CERN opened at $74.41 on Thursday. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $53.08 and a 1 year high of $80.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

In other Cerner news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $143,196.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $132,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,586 shares of company stock valued at $5,055,031 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

