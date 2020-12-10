Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,635,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 408,845 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Boston Properties worth $131,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 236.8% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,186,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,500,000 after buying an additional 3,646,609 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $462,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 4.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,164,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,482,000 after acquiring an additional 53,870 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 12.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $100.48 on Thursday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $147.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.05 and a 200 day moving average of $88.09.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $121.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.40.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

