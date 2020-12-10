Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,244,394 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 608,600 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.23% of Citizens Financial Group worth $132,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,843,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $577,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,431 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,082,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,307,000 after buying an additional 627,520 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,490,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,546,000 after buying an additional 282,730 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,063,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,315,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CFG. ValuEngine raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.96.

CFG stock opened at $35.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.85. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.20 and a 200 day moving average of $27.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

