Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,202,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 58,666 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Delta Air Lines worth $128,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 418.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 495.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $2,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 341,060 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,794.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,917,139.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 264,393 shares in the company, valued at $9,756,101.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,077,952 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $42.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.97. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $62.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.