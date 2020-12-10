Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,409,068 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,620 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $178,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $475,790.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $12,255,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,890,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,776,851.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 977,387 shares of company stock worth $24,508,456 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FCX stock opened at $24.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.75 and a beta of 2.23. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $25.43.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, September 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.