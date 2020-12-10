Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 859,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 378,516 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.75% of VeriSign worth $176,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 72.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $204.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.41. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.77 and a twelve month high of $221.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.07 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $1,009,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,203,607.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.64, for a total value of $1,233,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 880,885 shares in the company, valued at $181,145,191.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,444 shares of company stock valued at $7,748,302 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised VeriSign from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.80.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

