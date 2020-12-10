Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,753,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,007,243 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $121,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Interval Partners LP raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 141,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 42,527 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 70,207 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AGNC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.22.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $15.60 on Thursday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.92.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 153.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a nov 20 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 9.6%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

