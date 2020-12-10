Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $126.65 Million Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 883,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225,379 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.42% of The Hershey worth $126,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in The Hershey by 1.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 88,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,684,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the third quarter worth $78,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Hershey by 11.0% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey stock opened at $152.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.61 and its 200 day moving average is $141.65. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $109.88 and a one year high of $161.83. The firm has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

HSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Hershey in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.13.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $350,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,168,127.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total value of $36,357.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,604.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,756 shares of company stock worth $1,107,182 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

