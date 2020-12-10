Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $129.37 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,230,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 87,771 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.52% of Copart worth $129,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Copart by 1.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Copart by 0.5% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 32.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 2.8% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $114.08 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $130.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.33 and its 200 day moving average is $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $592.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.87 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPRT. BidaskClub lowered shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

