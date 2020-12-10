Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $134.56 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,441,921 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 323,370 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Ross Stores worth $134,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at $7,914,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 713,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $66,609,000 after acquiring an additional 80,860 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,946 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,631,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 9.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 99,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 12.8% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ross Stores from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $113.80 on Thursday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $124.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 75.87, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

