Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $135.77 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,011,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,462,566 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.49% of Kinder Morgan worth $135,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMI. CX Institutional boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 444.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 89.0% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $14.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 292.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.99. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

