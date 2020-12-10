Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $136.76 Million Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,603 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.49% of Wayfair worth $136,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at $405,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,483,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.17, for a total value of $125,503.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,799 shares in the company, valued at $24,349,567.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $177,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,306,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 429,214 shares of company stock worth $127,672,064. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

W has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Wayfair from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Wayfair from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. William Blair upgraded Wayfair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.38.

Shares of W stock opened at $240.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.47, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $349.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $256.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.84.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.23) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

