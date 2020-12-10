Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $140.13 Million Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 756,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,087 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Verisk Analytics worth $140,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 156.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,239,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,186,000 after purchasing an additional 756,410 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 574.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 883,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after purchasing an additional 752,682 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 156.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 884,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,546,000 after purchasing an additional 539,674 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $83,346,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,306,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,770,000 after buying an additional 439,227 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.08.

Shares of VRSK opened at $193.45 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.61 and a 1-year high of $206.83. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The firm had revenue of $702.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 24.66%.

In other news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.63, for a total value of $5,037,521.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,331,134.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,626,248.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,866 shares of company stock valued at $12,312,980. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

