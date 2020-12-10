Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $141.93 Million Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,301,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 168,679 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.37% of Packaging Co. of America worth $141,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter worth $710,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 37.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 139,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after buying an additional 38,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 373,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,297,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $136.32 on Thursday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $71.05 and a 1 year high of $138.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.01. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.16. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.90.

In other news, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total transaction of $2,013,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $4,298,261.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.02, for a total value of $244,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 162,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,803,113.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,516 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,032. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

