Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $159.14 Million Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,603,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869,099 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Peloton Interactive worth $159,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTON. FMR LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 402.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,283,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,726,000 after acquiring an additional 13,043,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 317.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,707,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,654,000 after buying an additional 11,185,667 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,068,512,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,422,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 304.8% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,274,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 313,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $25,355,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 187,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,165,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Cortese sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total value of $24,249,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 300,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,282,382.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,173,796 shares of company stock worth $109,584,080 in the last 90 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on PTON. Zacks Investment Research cut Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $72.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $110.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -78.02. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $139.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.10.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $757.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

