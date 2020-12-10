Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $169.44 Million Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,949,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 437,048 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.88% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $169,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 110.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,416,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,033,000 after buying an additional 12,310,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,417,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,494,000 after buying an additional 854,508 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,226,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,086,000 after buying an additional 140,064 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,575,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,169,000 after buying an additional 217,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,249,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,910,000 after buying an additional 807,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $28.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.12, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.56. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.25.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.24 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, insider Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 12,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $357,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $859,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,611 shares of company stock worth $2,523,745 over the last three months. 21.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMH has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.54.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

