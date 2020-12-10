Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $178.78 Million Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,689,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 971,314 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.04% of Hologic worth $178,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the second quarter valued at about $88,797,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Hologic during the second quarter worth about $78,101,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Hologic by 1,409.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,182,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,193 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in Hologic by 1,199.9% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 942,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,694,000 after acquiring an additional 869,531 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Hologic in the second quarter valued at about $46,580,000. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus boosted their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hologic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.88.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $362,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,533.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $71.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.32. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $77.49.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Article: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.