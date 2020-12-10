Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,211,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672,892 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.62% of Equitable worth $131,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,635,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,390,000 after purchasing an additional 708,394 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Equitable by 1.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,675,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,674,000 after purchasing an additional 160,029 shares in the last quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Equitable by 44.9% in the third quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. now owns 7,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,504,000 after buying an additional 2,200,730 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Equitable by 16.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,014,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,939,000 after buying an additional 977,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Equitable by 125.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,876,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,948,000 after buying an additional 2,712,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equitable from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equitable from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $84,259.36. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $26.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of -25.23 and a beta of 1.64. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $27.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.99.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

