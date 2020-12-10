Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,873,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232,321 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.27% of Evergy worth $146,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 11.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,756,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,897,000 after acquiring an additional 773,429 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Evergy by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,561,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,034,000 after purchasing an additional 544,438 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1,216.5% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,502,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,838 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Evergy by 419.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,480,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,206,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,126,000 after purchasing an additional 64,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $55.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.38. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $76.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.05%.

EVRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

