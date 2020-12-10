Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 167.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,035,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647,840 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $124,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 43,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.9% in the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 13,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,557,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,399,000 after acquiring an additional 16,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $120.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.51. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $80.06 and a 12 month high of $130.98.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The firm had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

CHKP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.76.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

