Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,097,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 98,145 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.59% of State Street worth $124,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in State Street by 74.2% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of State Street by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on State Street from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of State Street from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.13.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $72.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.30. The firm has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $4,112,161.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,787.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.