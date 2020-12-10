Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,053 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.14% of Teledyne Technologies worth $129,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth $201,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,473 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,260,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $331.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.33.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $394.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 0.94. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $195.34 and a 52-week high of $398.99.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

