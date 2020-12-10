Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 588,603 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 115,041 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Workday worth $126,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Workday during the third quarter worth $43,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 153.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 310.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 220,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.33, for a total transaction of $50,008,066.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.76, for a total value of $1,169,628.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 342,375 shares of company stock valued at $77,051,527. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $219.48 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $248.75. The company has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a PE ratio of -117.37 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.32.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Workday from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup upgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Workday from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.82.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

