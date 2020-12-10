Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,961,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,326 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $122,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 291.3% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 79.7% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,914,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,965,000 after buying an additional 33,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $76.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. The company has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.08, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.80.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 550,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $40,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $126,891,644.46. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYY. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Edward Jones raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.10.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

