Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 102,598 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 826,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,598 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of DocuSign worth $177,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total value of $1,301,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 266,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,705,178.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total value of $1,059,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 75,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,019,964.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,098 shares of company stock worth $19,980,496. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on DOCU. UBS Group began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on DocuSign from $200.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on DocuSign from $161.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.21.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $220.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.18. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.88 and a 1-year high of $290.23. The company has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

