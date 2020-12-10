Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 114,732 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,168,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 114,732 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Xcel Energy worth $149,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.7% in the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Xcel Energy by 15.7% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.29.

NYSE XEL opened at $65.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.33. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $415,103.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

