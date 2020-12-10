Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 118,641 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 456,207 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 118,641 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.99% of HubSpot worth $133,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 3.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on HubSpot from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $295.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Argus started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $220.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. HubSpot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.27.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.49, for a total value of $2,392,665.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,542,685.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael K. Simon sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total value of $4,484,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,489,364.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,176 shares of company stock valued at $15,061,524. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HUBS stock opened at $379.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of -209.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.83 and a twelve month high of $401.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $349.88 and its 200-day moving average is $277.21.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $228.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. HubSpot’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

