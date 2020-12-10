Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 129,707 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,415,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129,707 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.49% of Aflac worth $124,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Aflac by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,495,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,106,000 after acquiring an additional 112,060 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 12.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,751,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,239,000 after purchasing an additional 628,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,619,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,484,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Aflac by 12.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,804,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,645,000 after purchasing an additional 546,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aflac by 72.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,800,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,356 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AFL opened at $45.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.86 and a 200-day moving average of $37.74. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $54.04.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.56.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $41,362.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,789.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 6,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $303,749.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,702.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,653. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

