Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 20,082 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,168,047 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 20,082 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $121,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Xilinx by 1.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,685,215 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $460,978,000 after buying an additional 83,868 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Xilinx by 9.1% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,346,460 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $427,648,000 after purchasing an additional 362,539 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Xilinx by 87.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,709,810 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $364,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,648 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in Xilinx by 15.9% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,681,449 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $279,514,000 after purchasing an additional 367,609 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Xilinx by 19.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,432,032 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $189,553,000 after purchasing an additional 391,045 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $141.40 on Thursday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $151.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.19 and a 200-day moving average of $108.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $766.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.37%.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, 140166 reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.14.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

