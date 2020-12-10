Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 213,391 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,216,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 213,391 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Ventas worth $134,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 10.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,153,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,983,084,000 after buying an additional 5,038,308 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,031,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,511,902,000 after buying an additional 631,062 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 6.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,076,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,631,000 after acquiring an additional 635,108 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,443,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ventas by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,428,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750,131 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $49.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $63.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $918.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.61 million. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. Ventas’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on VTR. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ventas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.19.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

