Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 288,869 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,285,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 288,869 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of The Travelers Companies worth $139,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $34,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 18.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 4.7% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 6.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 13.8% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TRV shares. Barclays assumed coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.81.

NYSE:TRV opened at $134.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $76.99 and a one year high of $141.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.14.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

