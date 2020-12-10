Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 29,306 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,271,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,306 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.71% of Simon Property Group worth $146,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 112.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Simon Property Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,142,000 after acquiring an additional 16,452 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 85,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 32,639 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Simon Property Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $90.84 on Thursday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $150.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The company has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.60% and a net margin of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Argus cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Simon Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.39.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

