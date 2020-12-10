Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 3,531,365 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,269,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,531,365 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.10% of Slack Technologies worth $168,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WORK. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Brandon Zell sold 7,263 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $199,805.13. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 180,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,956,091.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 316,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,703,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,064,816 shares of company stock worth $38,308,357. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WORK. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Slack Technologies from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Slack Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Slack Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Slack Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Shares of NYSE WORK opened at $42.09 on Thursday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $44.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.57 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.48 million. Analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

