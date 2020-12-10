Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 4,331 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,375,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,331 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Marriott International worth $127,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 378.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Marriott International by 172.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $130.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.17 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.41. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Marriott International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.63.

In other news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $1,032,492.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,081.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $534,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,016.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

