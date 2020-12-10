Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Downgraded by MKM Partners

MKM Partners lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist lowered Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. 140166 raised Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Tudor Pickering raised Occidental Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.26.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $19.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.13. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $47.58.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 54.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. The business’s revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 143.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 540.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 167.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

