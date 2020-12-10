OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys New Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 29,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 53,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $56.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.77.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.486 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

